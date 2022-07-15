Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE CNM opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $261,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

