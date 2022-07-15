CorionX Hits Market Capitalization of $54,471.51 (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CorionX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $54,471.51 and approximately $67,530.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx.

CorionX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

