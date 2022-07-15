CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Shares Up 10%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.61. 359,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 339,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
CorMedix Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41.
About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorMedix (CRMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.