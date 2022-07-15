CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Shares Up 10%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.61. 359,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 339,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41.

CorMedix ( NYSE:CRMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.69% and a negative net margin of 25,479.09%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

