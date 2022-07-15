Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

