Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 276 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

