Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,973 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.13. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

