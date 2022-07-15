Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. 9,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.30. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

