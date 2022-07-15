Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
