Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 138,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

