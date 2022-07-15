Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kellogg by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,325 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 97,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

