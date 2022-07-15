Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 28,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,468. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.