Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $75,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $521.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,915. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

