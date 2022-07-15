Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $521.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,931. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

