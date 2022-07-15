Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.76. 274,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,965. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

