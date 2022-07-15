Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,995 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,694,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,866,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,838,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 307,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

MGC stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.35. 3,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,547. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.44.

