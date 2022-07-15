Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 327.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 238,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

