Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 179.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,344,000 after buying an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.80. 8,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,859. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.08 and its 200-day moving average is $306.57. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

