Craig Hallum Downgrades PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $479.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of -0.55. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $60,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $665,476.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

