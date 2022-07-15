CREDIT Price Up 243.4% Over Last 7 Days (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $198,020.02 and approximately $7,418.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 243.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

