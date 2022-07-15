Credits (CS) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $37,702.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

