Critical Analysis: ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) versus Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProPetro and Enservco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro $874.51 million 1.03 -$54.19 million ($0.22) -39.14 Enservco $15.34 million 1.27 -$8.05 million ($0.67) -2.52

Enservco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProPetro. ProPetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProPetro and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro -2.21% -2.62% -2.04% Enservco -45.92% -86.87% -24.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of ProPetro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProPetro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProPetro and Enservco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro 1 1 4 0 2.50 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProPetro currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 94.54%. Given ProPetro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Enservco.

Risk & Volatility

ProPetro has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProPetro beats Enservco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. As of December 31, 2021, its fleet comprised 12 hydraulic fracturing units with 1,423,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 338 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain region consisting of western Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, western North Dakota, and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin in Texas. Enservco Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

