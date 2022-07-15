Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 67,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.5% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.74. 24,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.04. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

