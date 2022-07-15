Crown Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Crown has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $490,232.38 and $161.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,890.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00509305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00252796 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005464 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,086,113 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

