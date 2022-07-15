Crowny Market Cap Reaches $903,491.67 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $903,491.67 and approximately $136,423.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00052568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023933 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars.

