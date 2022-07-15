CryptoBlades Price Hits $1.60 on Major Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00007668 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052238 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024320 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001880 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,825 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
