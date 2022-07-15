CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $30.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.66. 684,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,035,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

