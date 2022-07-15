CumRocket Hits Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. CumRocket has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $60,249.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CumRocket coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CumRocket has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.

Buying and Selling CumRocket

