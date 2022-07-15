Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

