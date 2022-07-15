CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTMX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.