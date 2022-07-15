DA Davidson Comments on Polaris Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.