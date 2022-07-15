Daiwa Capital Markets Boosts Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target to $80.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.82.

NYSE:DQ opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

