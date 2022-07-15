Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Up 2.5 %

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.57.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

