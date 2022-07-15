Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Danone Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 1,211,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Danone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.3279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Danone

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Danone from €58.00 ($58.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Danone from €56.00 ($56.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danone from €54.00 ($54.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danone from €49.00 ($49.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

