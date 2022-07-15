DAPS Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $30.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,070.90 or 1.00008975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00183624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003454 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.