Dash Acquisitions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VTI stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,440. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

