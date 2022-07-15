Dash Green Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (DASHG)

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Dash Green has a total market capitalization of $3,260.86 and approximately $5.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash Green has traded up 112.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash Green coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00119141 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Dash Green Profile
Dash Green (DASHG) is a coin. Dash Green’s total supply is 2,390,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,683 coins. Dash Green’s official Twitter account is @dashgreennet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash Green’s official website is dashgreen.net.
Dash Green Coin Trading
