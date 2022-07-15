Dash Reaches Market Capitalization of $471.29 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $43.56 or 0.00208188 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $471.29 million and approximately $86.64 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00561394 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,819,448 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

Dash Coin Trading

