Datarius Credit Market Cap Tops $42,094.35 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $42,094.35 and $112.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

