Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 156 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

