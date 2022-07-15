Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Cognyte Software worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 159,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CGNT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.34. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

