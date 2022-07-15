Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $562.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $533.77 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.43.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $914.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

