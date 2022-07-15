Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of OneSpan worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 976,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in OneSpan by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 358,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OSPN stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.42 million, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $25.50.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

OneSpan Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.