Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.