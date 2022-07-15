Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $813,000 Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $57.77 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

