Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 31,072 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of N-able worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 529,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,296,000 after purchasing an additional 570,567 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,032,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 622,273 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,694,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of N-able by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get N-able alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $8.71 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.29 million. N-able’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.