Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 744 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $490.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

