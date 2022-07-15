Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 528 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $204.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.13. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.59.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

