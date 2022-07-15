Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after acquiring an additional 609,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 328,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 140,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,468,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRLB opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

