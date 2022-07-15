Degenerator 24 Hour Volume Tops $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00209571 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001182 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00611303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars.

