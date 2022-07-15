DeHive Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $465,197.19 and approximately $72,788.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

Buying and Selling DeHive

